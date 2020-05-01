As soon as the draft was over (and heck, even before it ended), people were quick to give draft grades. I guess that’s what we do, especially in these days when there’s nothing on TV worth watching in the absence of sports but truth is, it’s way too early to give draft grades.
Why are we still so quick to give draft grades after all these years? Do I have to remind you that Joe Montana was drafted in the third round? Have you forgotten that Tom Brady was taken with 199th overall pick in the sixth round? That means every team at the time of the draft passed on the two quarterbacks that people argue the most as being the greatest of all time. If we had a redo, there’s no doubt those two would be chosen No. 1 overall but had that happened at the time, the 49ers and Patriots would no doubt be given an “F” for the No. 1 pick.
There are countless other examples of players who were overlooked in the draft and made every team who passed on them regret their decisions and there are probably even more examples of players who everyone had high hopes for entering the draft and therefore were selected high and were quickly considered to be a bust.
Many athletes are unable to adjust to the speed and physicality of the professional level. It’s been a while that a Heisman Trophy winner has had a stellar NFL career but people are still likely going to give the Bengals an A-plus for their selection of Joe Burrow. I’m not saying the Bengals shouldn’t have taken the LSU quarterback. Nor am I saying that Burrow won’t have a successful NFL career but I am saying it’s a bit premature to give the Bengals a draft grade this early when he hasn’t taken a single snap in the NFL, and that goes for every draft pick.
It’s just hard to give grades when the test hasn’t been given yet. The players haven’t even put on a uniform of his new team when the NFL commissioner calls their names, nonetheless, they haven’t battled in the trenches, thrown a pass, taken a handoff, attempted to make a catch or tackle or even been on the field during an NFL snap. Let’s first see how well they can do those things on the professional level, then give draft grades.
I’ll give it a pass for this year though because there’s nothing else to do in a world without sports.