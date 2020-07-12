I’m surprisingly torn right now.
On one hand, I desperately want to watch basketball because we’ve gone what seems like decades without sports but it hasn’t even been nine years yet.
On the other hand, since the NBA Finals would have been last month had the virus not shut everything down, I kind of think we should scratch the season and let the 2020-21 season start on time and be as normal as possible.
Assuming they are able to resume and go through an entire postseason, we’d potentially have playoffs and Finals games competing with the NFL, MLB and high school sports.
Granted, thanks to God’s invention of the DVR, I can watch it all. However, being able to watch without knowing the results is a different story.
If I come home on a Friday night after covering a high school football game and I have baseball and NBA playoffs to watch from that night before getting ready for college and pro football the upcoming weekend, I won’t necessarily be able to enjoy everything the way I normally would.
It’s kind of like a buffet where all the food looks, smells and tastes so incredible but you only have so much room in your stomach and if you save some for later, it won’t be quite the same as it was fresh.
By enjoying some of the goodness, you miss out on other goodness. French fries for example are really only good once. Nuking them in the microwave doesn’t bring back the quality.
That’s something we’ve missed during this pandemic. We don’t exactly have the element of surprise with the classic games, but because it’s all we’ve got, we watch and settle for a reheated steak.
Like the game that is full of Hall of Famers and a great competition, it’s still good but could be a lot better.
When there’s so much goodness at once, we’ll have to pick and choose carefully what we watch and the order in which we watch based on your personal investment. If you especially don’t want the Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros final score spoiled for you, then it might be best to watch that game first, or at least until you’re live and switch over to watch the Lakers take on the Jazz.
Don’t think I’m complaining because come July 30, I promise I will not just tune in, but I will be glued to the TV as I watch the Mavericks.
However, MLB starts about a week earlier so I’ll have to prioritize with that.
I don’t have to ask myself whether or not I’m ready for baseball season because that can’t get here fast enough. It’s too bad we’ve missed out on this much but a 60 game-season is definitely better than no season at all.
I just hope the rest of all the sports seasons don’t get cut short again, and that includes all levels.
I just can’t wait to be able to watch a game while eating a fresh meal with plenty of options all around. That’s what I’m hoping for this fall.