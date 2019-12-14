Technology is evolving at a rapid pace and it’s changing the way people consume sports, and I’m not sure it’s changing it in a good way.
I read that earlier this year that in a three-month period, DirecTV lost about five percent of its customers. I was one of them, largely because of increasing costs but also because of changes that were being made, such as disputes the company was having with networks, including Fox Sports Southwest, which is the home station of the Texas Rangers and Dallas Mavericks.
Because I did away with DirecTV, I needed a different service and I opted for YouTube TV. No, this column isn’t a plug for the streaming service, although I could give you a list of things I like about it so far.
That’s my concern though – so far.
They say all good things come to an end and as happy as I am with what my new service has to offer, I have the fear in the back of my head that it can only last so long.
If some of the networks are in dispute with different providers and services, who’s to say they won’t pull from the service I have?
I wonder if it’s just a matter of time before the only way to have access to networks will be to subscribe to their individual services. I certainly hope that’s not the case. I don’t want to pay $2.99 a month for Fox, $2.99 for CBS and so on.
Another factor that has me wondering what the future holds when it comes to TV and sports consumption is the fact that a large percentage of people, especially generations younger than mine, consume sports in an entirely different way.
A lot of people’s idea of “keeping up with sports” doesn’t necessarily mean watching the games but might watch brief highlights instead, or even worse – get their news from social media.
I feel like the old guy yelling, “Get off my lawn!” but I don’t understand why someone would want to do consume sports that way. I want to find out about it by watching it happen in the game. It just means more that way. It’s like you’re actually a part of something. If your team wins it all, wouldn’t you rather be watching the games along the way and see the things they overcome to get there?
In my opinion, if you’re just tracking info on social media and watching highlights here and there, that tells me you’re not a real fan of that team. You’re not really invested.
There are exceptions to that rule, like if you live out of network and don’t have access to your team, or money for that access. For the most part though, true fans invest their time with their teams.
However, I realize I might be in the minority. Heck, I’m in the minority when it comes to social media seeing as I’ve never had any personal social media account of any kind outside of business, and to be 100 percent honest, I feel like that’s one of the best decisions of my life.
At any rate, because I’m in the minority on a lot of things, not everybody consumes sports the way I do and unfortunately, the way others consume sports could contribute to a change in how much access we have to sports.
How do you prefer to consume sports?