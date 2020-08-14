There’s no telling what college football is going to look like this year, but it won’t look like anything we’ve ever seen before.
College football won’t be the same without the Big Ten and the Pac-12, as well as other smaller conferences (including the Southland Conference) that announced they won’t be playing football in the fall, but with those conferences pulling out, it raises a lot of questions.
How will we crown a national champion?
Will we still have a Heisman Trophy winner? If so, how?
Are players going to receive another year of eligibility?
Are players allowed to transfer without penalty?
How is everyone coming to different conclusions when they all say they want the best for their student-athletes?
I understand why some schools are taking the side of caution and not wanting to play, but as a non-medical expert, I have no idea which side of the argument is right and which is wrong.
I almost feel like there’s a devil and angel on either side saying which way is better, but the problem is, it’s hard to tell which is the devil and which is the angel.
For me personally, I want football to be played on every level. I want student-athletes to have a chance to compete and showcase their talents for the next level, or a new contract.
I realize there’s a pandemic that has affected millions of people and so many have sadly lost their lives, and I don’t want to make light of that at all.
On the flip side of it though, I can’t help but wonder how much good canceling football will do.
Student-athletes will be tested on a regular basis and those who test negative will be around each other constantly.
If football is canceled altogether, will many student-athletes just forgo working out with their teammates and go their separate ways, thus be at greater risk as they come into contact with more people who have contracted the virus?
There’s a very good chance that I’m missing something, but I’d be very interested in understanding more.
Obviously spring sports got wiped out and the virus still spread.
It was probably for the better, because there’s a good chance that it would have spread more had we not canceled sports, especially since the pandemic was new, but can we not apply lessons learned from the NBA, MLB and NHL to high school, college and professional football?
Many conferences and schools plan on playing football in the spring, but I have a hard time seeing that happen. The best case scenario in that situation is they do get through a full season, but then have to turn around and play in the fall again.
I hope I’m wrong, but I just don’t see that working out too well.
As high school football approaches, I’m just hoping we can have a full and safe season.