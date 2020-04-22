Like millions of other Americans, I was glued to the TV and fascinated by “The Last Dance” documentary on the 1998 Chicago Bulls and I’m extremely excited about the next two and the rest of the series.
However, I think a lot of people completely missed the boat by making it about something it’s not – LeBron James.
Why is it that just about every time there’s mention of Michael Jordan, it sparks debate as to who is the best of all time – Jordan or James?
Jordan’s career itself was one of the most intriguing stories of any athlete ever. During the 1990s, we saw him as a super hero on the court, flying from the free three line to throw down a dunk, along with all the other things he was able to accomplish.
Larry Bird said of Jordan, “It’s just God disguised as Michael Jordan.”
Bird’s quote almost summarizes how many felt about Jordan and it’s easy to see why when you watched him play but we also saw the human side of Jordan.
Not long after his father passed, Jordan, who many considered the best to ever play, even at that point, retired early. You know the story. From there, he decided to take his crack at baseball where he went from “Air Jordan” to “Error Jordan (as Sports Illustrated once headlined an article).”
For many of us, that was the first time we saw him struggle. A large part of us rooted for him to do well on the diamond because it would have been a great feel-good story but it would have been a script that even Hollywood would have laughed at and shredded to pieces.
In my opinion though, the script turned out to be even better than that. Jordan eventually returned to the game we loved to watch him play, originally came back wearing No. 45 (I even had a poster of him wearing the number) before returning to No. 23 again, and eventually went on to win three more, including the “Last Dance in 1998.”
Back to the LeBron thing – one reason the discussion shouldn’t happen is because the Bulls couldn’t win the NBA Finals without Jordan. James had to join a team that had already won in order to get his first ring.
Regardless though, the series is well done and a must see. It gives us something to watch for the next few Sunday nights as there are no live sporting events.