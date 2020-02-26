Right now, the NFL is facing some decisions that to me, come back to the old “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mentality, because really, if you try to fix what’s not broken, you will break it.
The league is talking about whether or not to expand the playoff field to 14 teams in 2020, which would result in only the No. 1 seed in each conference getting a first-round bye.
I personally am 100 percent against it.
I think that Major League Baseball has the best playoffs, in part because so few teams make the postseason, so it means that much more if you do make it.
Also, in my opinion, the NBA’s postseason is the worst out of the four major leagues because of several factors, but mainly because of how many teams make it.
If a team can have a losing record and still make the playoffs, it’s obviously watered down.
I usually don’t get into the NBA postseason until the first couple rounds are done because it tends to drag out a bit too much.
With the MLB on the other hand, you’re going to get quality baseball from the start of the playoffs. It’s the best the league has to offer.
In fact, last year, despite the fact it was obvious that my Texas Rangers weren’t going to be in the postseason, I was ready for the playoffs to see some quality competition, unlike what the Rangers were putting out on the field.
My fear is that the NFL is getting further and further from the quality-type of playoffs offered by the MLB and closer to that of the NBA.
It’s obviously about the dollar figures, and that’s sad.
I’d much rather have quality over quantity and by expanding it, you’re doing away with some of that quality.
This past NFL season, it was as if the Cowboys and Eagles were trying to give the division title to each other, but truth be told, neither team really deserved it.
The Eagles obviously deserved it slightly more, which is why they made it.
Granted, even under the playoff system that the NFL is talking about implementing, the Cowboys would have still missed the postseason this year, but expanding the playoff field one more team in each conference might just be one more step to adding another in a few years, and it’s just getting out of hand.
Where do you draw the line?
As for expanding to 17 regular-season games, as a fan I can get on board with it, but we also have to think about the players’ perspective.
Roger Goodell always preaches about making the game safer, but then he wants to add a game to every team’s regular-season schedule, and thus, providing more opportunity to get hurt.
Adding a playoff team to each conference would do the same. It seems like a double standard, but then again, I’ve come to expect nothing less from the NFL commissioner.
Leave the NFL postseason alone. If it ain’t broke, don’t break it.