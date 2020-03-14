I’ve said in my column before that a world without sports is one I don’t want to know, but I never thought I would actually have to experience it.
Sadly, we are experiencing that very thing right now, and I’ve got to say, it’s worse than I thought considering the abrupt and unexpected ending.
What’s probably the hardest thing about the coronavirus canceling our sports is the inability to say goodbye, to send athletes off the way they deserve.
We may never see Vince Carter play again, and of course, there are seniors of college and high school sports who didn’t get to finish the job in their school’s uniform and won’t have that opportunity again, all because of the widespread panic of a virus.
I was really looking forward to March Madness. I love filling out the brackets and seeing how far the smaller schools go and who ends up winning it all.
After seeing my alma mater SFA knock off then No. 1-ranked Duke, I was even more excited to see how the Lumberjacks would do in tournament action.
But now we’ll never know, and the seniors on the team can only ask themselves “what if.”
Athletes and coaches pour so much into what many people call “just a game,” shedding blood, sweat and tears for what goes far beyond Xs and Os.
I hate to see it come down to this for them.
My friend and colleague Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, who I’ve known since college, tweeted out: “I’m tired of hearing people say ‘it’s just sports.’ Sports are my livelihood. Sports are how I support my family. I get the decisions that were made and why they were made, but it’s also more than ‘just sports’ to me and a lot of other people who make a living because of sports.”
I couldn’t agree more.
As I’ve said repeatedly and will continue to say – sports teach so many valuable life lessons that can’t be taught anywhere else.
Sports help prepare you for the real world, but those people who say “it’s just sports” or “it’s just a game” completely miss the value of those life lessons.
They can’t see sports beyond a ball, and therefore, they don’t understand the loss that many are feeling with the cancellations and postponements of sports around the world.
They don’t understand it from a fan’s perspective and they definitely don’t understand it from the perspective of coaches, athletes and others who put everything into their livelihoods.
It goes way beyond just a game.
With all that beings said, what do people use their TVs for when there are no sports?