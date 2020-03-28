When Tom Brady announced that he was leaving the Patriots, many people (myself included) talked about how it was going to be really weird to see him in another uniform.
He’s considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time in many people’s minds. Whether or not you agree, you can’t argue that he at least belongs on the Mount Rushmore of NFL quarterbacks, if there ever was such a thing.
That idea got me thinking – what about the coach he’s leaving?
Bill Belichick is no doubt one of the greatest coaches of all time, if not the greatest, and no doubt, deserves a spot on the Mount Rushmore of NFL coaches, that is again, if there ever was a thing.
Let’s just start with Belichick. The numbers don’t lie – six Lombardi Trophies, nine Super Bowl appearances, 31 playoff wins – and other than Brady, Belichick has reached those numbers without a ton of star power. Sure, Randy Moss was there for a few years but the receiver never won a Super Bowl.
Oh, those six trophies that Belichick won, those are named after Green Bay Packers legendary head coach Vince Lombardi, who no doubt, also deserves a spot on this mountain. HE won Super Bowls I and II and three other NFL championships prior to the Super Bowl era, giving him five NFL championships. He had a record of 105-35-6. Did I mention the Super Bowl trophy is named after him?
Before Lombardi got his gig with the Packers, he served as offensive coordinator with the Giants and the defensive coordinator was none other than Tom Landry, who in my mind deserves a spot on the Mount Rushmore of NFL coaches as well. The Hall of Famer spent was the first head coach of the Dallas Cowboys where he spent 29 years, had 20-straight winning seasons, five Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl wins. Landry invented the 4-3 defense and renovated the shotgun.
The fourth and final spot is a tough one as there are three really good candidates who come to my mind but when all said and done, I’m taking Bill Walsh, the inventor of the West Coast Offense, which again, is still highly used today. He won three Super Bowls (and the 49ers won their fourth with a team he built) and was a two-time NFL Coach of the Year.
The others who I was considering for that fourth sport are Chuck Noll and Don Shula and I really can’t argue if you were to put one or both of them on the Mount Rushmore of NFL Coaches. Who would be your four choices?