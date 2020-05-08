You know it’s a slow time in sports when you get excited about the NFL schedule being released.
Normally when it comes out, I’ll check it out and make mental notes of what games I’m looking forward to seeing and go through Dallas’ schedule and decide in my head how many games I think the Cowboys will win.
I did do that this year, but I was anticipating the schedule far more this year than in years past, and if the NFL is able to go accordingly, it should be a pretty fun season.
I’ve heard speculation that the Cowboys have the easiest schedule in the NFC but as you all know, the league is full of surprises and anything can happen.
However, I do like the schedule.
We know the opponents before the schedule comes out ... it’s just a matter of when and where.
This year, the NFC East plays the AFC North and the NFC West. So that means the Cowboys should have easy wins against the Browns and Bengals, while the Steelers and Ravens could present challenges.
I’m really looking forward to Week 1 when the Cowboys play on the road against the Rams that first Sunday night. That will be the Rams’ first game in their new stadium and should be a pretty good early test for the Cowboys.
It’ll also be the Cowboys’ first of five primetime games.
Their second primetime game will come i Week 6 when they host the Arizona Cardinals.
Things could very easily change, and likely will, but as of now, I feel pretty good about that one.
Two weeks later, the Cowboys will travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night matchup on NBC.
Thanksgiving Day will feature another chapter in the Cowboys vs. Redskins rivalry. That’s not a primetime game, but the nation will be watching as usual.
I’m hoping crushed skins will be on the Thanksgiving Day menu.
I’m also hoping the Cowboys are able to strike gold the following Thursday night in Week 15’s matchup against the 49ers.
However, I’m neither feeling good nor bad about that matchup, seeing as it’s several months away.
Matchups not involving the Cowboys that I’m looking forward to include the season opener between the Texans and the Chiefs.
Week 3 has some intriguing matchups including the Packers at the Saints and the Chiefs at the Ravens.
Tom Brady will go head-to-head with Aaron Rodgers in Week 6 and I love the fact that Brady’s Buccaneers will face Drew Brees’ Saints twice (Sept. 13 and Nov. 8).
The NFL schedule definitely shows a lot of potential to be a great season. Let’s just keep our fingers crossed and hope that it goes according to plan.