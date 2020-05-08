In last Saturday’s column, I wrote about how I thought it would be a good move for the Cowboys to sign Andy Dalton as a backup quarterback to Dak Prescott. Then hours later, that’s exactly what happened.
I wasn’t shocked that it happened because it seemed like a good move for both parties. Sure, some could say going to New England to play under Bill Belichick would have been a better move, but quite frankly, if something happened and Dalton had to step up, he’d have weapons in Dallas that he wouldn’t have had in New England.
Again, I think it’s a good fit for both Dalton and the Cowboys.
What I was a bit surprised by, though, was the amount of people who were acting as if the Cowboys have a quarterback controversy, suggesting it was a way to not give Prescott a new contract.
The fact that the Cowboys are willing to give Prescott more than $30 million (salary cap or not) and Dalton $3 million should be enough proof that Prescott is the starter and Dalton is his backup.
Dalton knows his role with the team and I believe that he will be ready if the Cowboys call upon him.
I hope it doesn’t come to that because that would mean Prescott either got hurt or wasn’t playing well, but in a physical game like football where the defensive’s objective is to physically bring the player with the ball to the ground, injuries happen often and it’s best for the Cowboys that they be prepared and I think they’ve prepared themselves as best as they can by bringing in an experienced veteran quarterback like Dalton.
The starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys comes with a lot of scrutiny and the honeymoon phase for Prescott has been over since his rookie year.
Then when you throw his contract situation into the mix, it’s going to be a hot topic of conversation.
By bringing in Dalton, the Cowboys are adding depth because, like I said in Saturday’s column, everyone is technically just one play away from a major injury, without Dalton, the Cowboys would be in world of hurt if Prescott went down with an injury.
All in all, I stand by my statement that signing Dalton is a good move for the Cowboys and there’s no need to read too deep into it.
Prescott is the starting quarterback and Dalton is his backup. It’s pretty simple.