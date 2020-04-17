When I was thinking about who the best right fielder is in Texas Rangers history, I tried to come up with multiple names, but only one stood out and he stood out far about the rest – Juan Gonzalez.
I found it darn-near impossible to make a case for anyone else beating Gonzalez as the best to ever play the position for the Rangers, and furthermore, Gonzalez has got to be near the top to play any position for the Rangers.
“Juan Gone” spent 13 of his 17 years in a Rangers uniform. While in Texas, he had a batting average of .293 with 1,595 hits, 320 doubles, 21 triples, 372 home runs, 1,180 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .565.
As a Ranger, he had five seasons with at least 40 home runs and seven seasons with at least 100 RBIs.
Gonzalez is the franchise’s all-time leader in home runs and RBIs and is a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.
As a Ranger, Gonzalez made two All-Star game appearances and won five Silver Slugger awards. On top of that, he was also a two-time MVP.
He led the American League in RBIs in 1998, and in 1992 and 1993, led the AL in home runs.
Gonzalez made his MLB debut with the Rangers in 1989 where he played his first 11 seasons. He spent the 2000 season with the Detroit Tigers before going to Cleveland to play for the Indians in 2001.
Then in 2002, he made a return to Texas to play for the team that drafted him and spent the next two years in Arlington.
Gonzalez played for the Kansas City Royals in 2004 and finished his MLB career back in Cleveland for the 2005 season.
By the time his 17-year career came to an end, the slugger finished with a batting average of .295, 1,936 hits, 1,061 runs, 388 doubles, 25 triples and 434 home runs.
Gonzalez’s career didn’t last as long as he, and Rangers fans alike, would have wanted as he was plagued by injuries, but it’s impossible to argue with the numbers he was able to put up in a short period of time and in my opinion, nobody else even belongs in the discussion with him as the greatest right fielder in Texas Rangers history.