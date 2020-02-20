I ran into an acquaintance the other day who initiated small talk by asking, “So is it a slow time right now for your job?”
I wasn’t trying to be rude but I couldn’t help but laugh as I tried to stop the laughter and I said, “Oh, no, there’s a lot going on. There’s never a dull moment within the school year.”
There really is a lot happening in sports right now, and a lot to be excited about in our coverage area.
First, start with the Marshall Mavericks who are co-district champions in basketball. They are slated to tip off postseason play Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Hughes Springs against former and future district opponent Texas High.
Last year, the Mavericks missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade. I’m guessing that left a bad taste in their mouths as they’ve seemed determined to not let that happen again this year.
Marshall’s not the only local basketball team to make a playoff appearance. The Waskom Wildcats have landed a spot and will also play Tuesday, at 7 p.m. against Arp in Union Grove. Until then, though, there’s plenty of action going on this week. Harleton girls made it the second round and Jefferson boys have clinched a playoff spot and are slated to play a seeding game against Tatum tonight in what should be a thriller of a game in Hallsville.
So no, it’s definitely not a slow time.
But wait, there’s more.
We’re also transitioning from the hardwood to the diamond as baseball and softball seasons are about to be in full swing. The Lady Mavs won their season opener and are in tournament action in Carthage, along with several other teams from around the area.
Speaking of Carthage, Marshall’s baseball team is slated to host the Bulldogs in the season opener on Monday at 7 p.m. before heading to Lufkin Hudson for the Brandon Belt Classic for five games total in three days, Thursday through Saturday.
On top of that, even though National Signing Day is over, there are signings still happening and we’ll continue to have coverage on all of that.
I tell people covering sports around here definitely keeps me busy, and that’s not a bad thing. It’s most certainly not a slow time and I don’t see any slow time coming up anytime in the near future.