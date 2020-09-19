Have you ever gone into a buffet where you want a little bit of everything but your stomach can only hold so much? That’s kind of how I feel at the moment with all four major pro sports leagues being played right now, not to mention college and high school sports.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m by no means complaining. If there’s one thing I’ve learned from 2020, it’s to not take things for granted and enjoy the things of life while I can and we already learned that sports can be shutdown at any moment.
For example, when I come home on a Friday night after covering a high school football game, I’m still wide awake with adrenaline and not ready to go to bed, plus I’m a night owl but the good thing about that is there’s no shortage of options right now like there was just a few months ago in terms of sports to watch. I can watch the Rangers (likely lose), watch another MLB team or catch the NBA conference finals. Heck, I might even watch some hockey now that the Dallas Stars are in the Stanley Cup Final, and that’s just Friday night. The next day is full of college football and Sunday has a full slate of NFL games.
Again, DVR is a huge help. It not only enables you to skip commercials and any slow parts of whatever game you’re watching but it’s also there for you to watch at your convenience. I think the biggest problem is that there’s so much goodness in terms of sports that I can’t get to it all because the window is so short that if I wait too long, the game’s going to get spoiled for me.
I have found the best way to enjoy as many sporting events as possible is simply to prioritize. For example, because the Cowboys play at noon today, I’ll start with that game but I won’t start it right at noon. Instead, I’ll probably give it 30 minutes to an hour to give myself room to fast forward through commercials and what not. If I do catch up live to it, I’ll either flip over to whatever NFL game is on the other network or a game previously recorded and camp out there for a while before flipping back to the Cowboys game for more fast forward capability.
Yeah, truth is, I really don’t watch TV if it’s not sports related, which again, made COVID shutdown really tough. If I could just quarantine myself at home at a time like now with plenty of viewing options, I’d be a happy man. I feel like there just aren’t enough hours in a day to watch all the sports that we want.