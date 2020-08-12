I get asked quite often whether or not I think there will be a football season and as we get closer to Aug. 28, I believe we will have at least a portion of a season.
Recently I was asked, “As a sports writer, are you hoping there’s not a football season?”
I didn’t really know how to answer that.
Some people say there’s no such thing as a stupid question, but in my mind that question disproves that theory.
That’s like asking a restaurant owner if he hopes he doesn’t have any customers.
Of course I want there to be a football season. I got into this business because I love sports and football is my favorite sport.
On top of that, we’re experiencing what is probably the weirdest year in the past century. When everything, including sports, was shut down this past spring, it made things harder for a lot of us, both personally and professionally.
It was definitely different and difficult to find stories when the teams weren’t practicing and playing and nobody was allowed on school campuses.
So why in the world would one think that a sports writer would root for that again in the fall? Why would anyone ask a sports writer if we are rooting against a football season happening?
This is Texas for crying out loud, and in Texas football is king.
In Texas, we get to watch tomorrow’s stars today. In Texas, small towns shut down so its residents can go catch the Friday night action under the lights.
I can go on and on about what makes Texas high school football so great.
I just don’t understand why someone would root against it. It’s beyond me why someone would think a sports writer in my position would be hoping kickoff would never happen.
Obviously I want everyone to remain safe and healthy and we must follow the proper guidelines so the virus doesn’t spread even more, and if an athlete on any level decides it’s not worth the risk of playing and getting sick, that’s understandable and we ought to respect that decision.
As the same time, though, as I’ve said before, with the return of football season comes some sense of normalcy.
Sure, it’s quite a bit different to say the least. We must social distance ourselves. We must wear masks. We must keep things at 50 percent capacity (In my opinion that might be the strangest thing to get used to this season, but returning to the gridiron should be an option this season.
I’m keeping my fingers crossed and hoping for a season. I don’t know why I would hope otherwise.