I’m trying to be optimistic and hoping that we’re finally starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.
With high schools around the state of Texas allowed to work out with their athletic programs this week, we just might be seeing that light.
There have been times throughout history where sports represent hope, and a fresh start. The Saints returning home after Hurricane Katrina brought the city of New Orleans a hope it had never seen before. Several inspiring stories came to the surface with the return of sports after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
We’ve seen countless examples of this and we may be seeing another really soon as well, even on the local level.
By allowing high school athletic directors and coaches to workout with their student athletes, it tells me that we’re back on track to start a normal school year. It’s no secret that high school football is big in Texas, and if we are able to kick off the season on Friday night, August 18, Texans will unite around the state for that Friday night action.
It will be the start of more than just football and more than just sports. It’ll be a new fresh start to a season of opportunities – opportunities to life lessons that apply on and off the field or court, opportunities to build a strong bond with teammates, coaches, fans and the community.
Obviously with my job, I cover several games many games every year and the moments that stand out the most are about way more than Xs and Os. I love watching a good underdog story unfold. It brings me joy to write about an athlete returning from an injury or overcoming some other obstacles to help lead his team to a win on the last the play of the game.
I hate hearing about someone losing a loved one but I love hearing about how people use those tough losses as motivation to create a win. It inspires me to hear stories about an athlete dedicating the game to a family member who passed away and putting forth a great performance knowing that person is watching from above.
Hopefully those are the type of stories we’ll hear soon. Despite tragic events happening in 2020, we’ll get to hear about athletes on every level overcoming those hardships. If someone tragically lost a family member during the time of COVID, I can’t wait to see how they use that as extra motivation, whether athletically, academically or in life in general.
With schools starting back up workouts, I’m hopeful we’re one step closer to hearing those kinds of stories.