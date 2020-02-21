Some people say sports are just games but as I’ve said repeatedly, sports go beyond Xs and Os and help teach many valuable lessons that we can apply to many areas of life. We can take a lesson from sports to help us make some of life’s most crucial decisions.
We have a major decision to make later this year as we choose who will be our Commander-in-Chief for the next four years.
Just hear me out. I’m not going to get political here. I merely want to point out that we can use something learned from sports in order to make an informed decision before casting our ballots. We need a playoff bracket system.
We already know once side will be represented by the current president and a playoff bracket would narrow down the other side to just one candidate to see who will attempt to replace the president in the White House.
Like four years ago at this time, there are so many people on the stage during a debate at once that it makes it too cluttered and harder to understand some the platforms of some of the candidates. A playoff bracket would take care of that.
Here’s how it would work – say for example that Bernie Sanders (am I the only one that thinks he looks a little like Jim Boeheim by the way?) is the No. 1 seed. He would go up against whoever the bottom seed is in a one-on-one debate.
It could be structured much like the NCAA March Madness tournament where games (or debates in the case of a presidential election) in a certain region would take place in the same location. All the debates of the same round could take place on the same day and at the same location. So if you have eight candidates, you could start with the No. 4 debating against the No. 5 and end the night with the No.1 seed debating his or opponent on primetime TV. After each round, America could cast its vote, sending the losers of the round home and the winner one step closer to our Washington D.C.
Like other tournament brackets, this bracket could be beneficial for everyone – from the underdogs to the heavy favorites. It could also help American voters stay informed on everyone’s platform, where the individual candidates stand on specific issues and how they perform on a big stage when the pressure is on. When the stage is crowded with 10 candidates, Joe Bob (just using random name) might be overlooked because he was quieter and got less air time than the others. A bracket format would be a win-win.
Perhaps some voters would go into a debate planning to vote for one but by the end, decide to vote for the opposition. It would likely encourage more engagement and get people to the polls. Once voters have their mind made up as to who they’re going to vote for, they can ride with them the whole way, vote for them in poll after poll all the way to Washington, or whenever they’re eliminated, whichever comes first.
How would we decide what candidates get what ranking? We could have a committee, much like that of college football.
Once the final candidates are decided, you could turn it into a series. If we’ve got three presidential debates during election time, you could have it come down to whoever gets the most votes after each of the three debates.
Or heck, you could just wait until after the three debates to open up the polls but either way, the options are limitless when it comes to having a playoff bracket for the presidential election.
Of course, I realize being President of the United States isn’t about who can debate better but that’s why it’s important to choose wisely and make your vote count and the bracket system would help bring everything to light – the good, the bad and the ugly.
Maybe you don’t have a problem with the current system but a playoff system can certainly improve it. After all, it has worked for America’s Pastime. So why not try it for America?