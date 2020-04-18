One could make a solid case that Michael Young is the best Texas Ranger to ever play several positions in the infield but I think it’s only fitting to have the franchise’s all-time leader in hits as the designated hitter.
Young was drafted by Toronto in 1997 and spent three years in the Blue Jays’ minor league system before being traded to the Rangers where he made his MLB debut on September 29, 2000 and stayed there for the next 13 years where he established what I believe is deserving of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Throughout his career, Young was a seven-time all-star, an American League batting champion in 2005 and a Gold Glove Award winner in 2008. He had 2,230 hits as a Texas Ranger, 415 were doubles, 55 were triples and 177 went the distance for home runs. He had a batting average of .301 with 984 RBI, 1,085 runs, 532 walks and 89 stolen bases.
The longest All-Star game in history was in 2008 as it lasted four hours and 40 minutes. Young drove in the winning run.
While in Texas, he was a fan favorite and played a major role in the Rangers’ back-to-back World Series in 2010 and 2011. He began his MLB career at second base and eventually took over at shortstop to replace Alex Rodriguez who bolted for the New York Yankees after being named AL MVP. In 2009, Young moved to third base to allow Elvis Andrus to play shortstop.
In 2011, veteran Adrian Beltre made his debut with the Rangers and that left questions up in the air as to where Young would play. Young saw time at DH, first base and a utility infielder.
I will never forget getting news that Young would no longer be suiting up for the Rangers. I may or may not have shed a tear or 200. He spent the 2013 season with three different clubs – Blue Jays, Phillies and Dodgers.
When all said and done, Young finished his career with a batting average of .300, 2,375 hits, 1,137 runs and 185 RBI. His jersey No. 10 is retired with the Rangers and he’s a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame. He now works for the team’s front office.
So to recap, Young slots in as the greatest designated hitter for the team, joining the Texas Rangers all-time best that includes Nolan Ryan, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, Rafael Palmeiro, Ian Kinsler, Adrian Beltre, Elvis Andrus, Rusty Greer, Josh Hamilton and Juan Gonzalez. That would be one heck of a team.