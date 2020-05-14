In my last column, I began a new series of the greatest Dallas Cowboys of all time. Keep in mind, it’s players only, so guys like Tom Landry, Jimmy Johnson, Tex Schram and others will not be included.
The list began with Jason Witten at No. 10, so that brings us to No. 9: Mel Renfro.
The cornerback position is a very difficult one to measure. If that corner isn’t intercepting any passes, it could very well be because he’s shutting down his side of the field.
For some reason, Renfro is overlooked when it comes to the best to ever play the position, despite having the numbers.
Renfro was a two-time Super Bowl champion, a 10-time Pro Bowler, the 1969 leader in interceptions and a nightmare for offensive coordinators.
The Cowboys took Renfro in the second round of the 1964 draft and he made a quick impression by switching from offense to defense because Landry saw his potential in the secondary instead of a running back, which he played at the University of Oregon.
His rookie season saw him intercept seven passes. He also left his mark on special teams by leading the league in kickoff return and punt return yards.
Renfro spent his entire 13-year career in Dallas and was inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor in 1981. In 1996, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
I never got to see Renfro play (at least not if you don’t consider watching classic games) but I would have loved to watch his career and I have a feeling that if he were playing in today’s NFL, he would be a fan favorite.
Who knows, maybe even at the age of 78, the Cowboys could still use him in their secondary!
That brings me back to his numbers. Renfro intercepted 52 passes and had 626 interception return yards and scored three touchdowns.
I love to think of what it would be like to have one team full of the best Cowboys in their prime, and to think of Renfro lining up opposite of Deion Sanders would be a blast to watch.
When people list their favorite Dallas Cowboys of all time, I think Renfro is often forgotten, but there’s no doubt in my mind that the Hall of Famer deserves to be on the top 10 list of the greatest Dallas Cowboys of all time.