It just felt right ... as if I was back in my natural habitat.
I’m talking about the return of high school football, and although I knew I missed it a lot, covering Friday night football under the lights served as another reminder as to just how great the game is and how much it was needed at least for me and I’m sure many others as well.
There was a mixture of the old normal and what seems is slowly becoming the new normal. Although I’m not used to the new normal portion of it just yet, I’ll gladly take it as long as I can have the old normal that is high school football.
Some schools do things different than others. Some sell tickets at the gates while others don’t. They’re all required to sell at a max of 50 percent capacity in order to social distance, and everyone in the stadium is required by law to wear masks.
Like the schools, fans themselves for whatever reasons are split on the issue of masks.
Who would have thought a year ago that we’d be attending high school football games in the heat of August where fans wore masks?
However, due to everything that has come with 2020 this has become a necessity, at least for now, in order to have a football season.
At least in the meantime, wearing masks (again, at least for some fans) is becoming the new normal, mixed with the old normal and traditions of Texas high school football.
I hope more fans make a habit of wearing masks, but not for long.
I want to see us have a full football season, and if wearing masks helps us do just that, then so be it.
However, I also hope that the experts are able to develop a vaccine that gets rid of the terrible virus which has made 2020 a year most of us would prefer to forget.
From there, I hope we can all safely return to the old normal and enjoy the games without them.
In the meantime, however, I’ll continue covering my face as long as it means I can remain in my natural habitat of covering games.
It was a great feeling to be back covering Friday night football and I look forward to the remainder of the season ahead.