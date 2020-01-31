Let me be the first to wish you a Happy Super Bowl Sunday. I wish every day could be like today but then again, if that were the case, it wouldn’t have the same meaning. It’s because of days like today that I’ve chosen a career in sports journalism.
I get a great sense of pride seeing athletes I’ve covered make it big at the next level, and for the first time that I can remember, there’s an athlete playing in the biggest game of the year.
Yep, you probably already know – Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse.
I didn’t cover him on a regular basis but enough to know he was going to be great, with no doubt that he would one day go pro. It was just a question of what sport.
The first game I covered of his was on the baseball diamond. He was throwing against Jacksonville and the Indians couldn’t touch his pitches. He was just so dominant and made it look so easy. After seeing that, I was pretty sure he’d follow his father’s footsteps and play in the MLB.
I believe it was the next fall, his senior year, when I saw him on the gridiron. His name was big around East Texas and growing around the entire state, and it was easy to see why. Again, he was dominant. He was doing much of the same thing that he does in the NFL, only against high school athletes, so obviously, he was able to make it look that much easier.
Despite being confident that the young gunslinger would make the big leagues in something, it’s still weird seeing his face all over the place and hearing the nation talk about this kid who everyone in our area well aware of way before he became famous. It’s also very exciting to know that he has the opportunity to represent East Texas as a Super Bowl quarterback.
So with that being the case, it’s an easy decision as to what team to root for to win today. Not to mention, as a Cowboys fan, I still can’t get myself to root for the 49ers, in part because of the rivalry of the 90s and even before that, but also, I don’t want them to join the Patriots in Steelers in having six Super Bowl rings.
All in all, I’m just hoping for a good Super Bowl.