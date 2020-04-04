Often times when I can’t sleep, I’ll turn on a recent game that I hadn’t watched, but watching a recent game isn’t an option right now.
As I recently lied there awake with just me and my thoughts, I began to ask myself what are my favorite Texas Rangers moments.
Then I asked myself who are my favorite all-time players for the team.
Then finally, that turned into, who, in my opinion, are the best Texas Rangers at their position.
I went through each position one at a time, in order by position number.
There were several sports that in my mind, are debatable and some players who you could make a strong case at multiple positions.
As I was pondering the topic, I thought it would be a good one for a column and then I decided to take it a step further and make a series out of it.
So with that being said, this is the first of that series. What better place is there to start than on the mound?
This one just might be the least debated. When you ask someone who’s the best to ever pitch for the Rangers, you won’t get much, if any, argument.
It has to be C.J. Wilson.
Relax, I’m just kidding.
That title belongs to the Ryan Express, the Strikeout King, Nolan Ryan.
His career numbers speak for themselves. He threw seven no-hitters, two of which happened in a Rangers uniform.
He finished his career with 5,714 strikeouts and was an eight-time All-Star, a World Series victory, 11-time strikeout leader and a true Hall of Famer.
His number has been retired by three different organizations – Angels, Astros and Rangers, making him just one of three players to have his number retired by three different teams.
Ryan’s career lasted for nearly three decades (27 years to be exact). He was drafted by the 1969 New York (Amazing) Mets that won the World Series.
In his career, he had a lifetime record of 324-292.
His record number of strikeouts leads the next the closest, Randy Johnson, by 839.
He’s just one of five pitchers in the Hall of Fame to have thrown more strikeouts than innings pitched.
Other positions will definitely spark debate between multiple players, but when it comes to pitcher, there’s no debate.
The Ryan Express stands alone on the mound.