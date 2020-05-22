As we enter the top three in this series of greatest Dallas Cowboys of all time, let me first say I stand firmly on the top three being who I have selected.
However, I have no problem with any order you want to put them in as long as they remain in the top three.
With that being said, it was a tough choice as to what order to put them in, but I have decide to put Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach at No. 3.
Staubach joined the Cowboys after serving in the U.S. Navy for four years and won the 1963 Heisman Trophy. He eventually won a quarterback battle where he led the Cowboys to a 10-0 record and a Super Bowl in 1971.
The quarterback had many nicknames, such as “Captain Comeback” and “Roger the ‘Dodger.’”
Staubach knew how to use his legs and his arms as weapons on the field. He’s probably most famous for throwing the first Hail Mary touchdown pass, later saying, he closed his eyes as he launched the pass to Drew Pearson, and prayed a quick Hail Mary.
He was well liked and well respected as a player and a person. Off the field, he was a clean-cut man of faith. He’s one of many reasons the Cowboys’ nickname of “America’s Team” fit.
The Hall of Fame quarterback led the Cowboys to five Super Bowls, winning two (Super Bowl VI, XII) where he earned MVP.
His 11-year career consisted of six Pro Bowls. He led the league in passing touchdowns in 1973 and was the NFL’s pass rating leader in 1971, 1973, 1978 and 1979. He was named the NFL Man of the Year in 1978.
The accolades go on and on.
He was named to the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade Team and the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.
He finished his career by going 1,685-of-2,958 for 22,700 yards, 153 touchdowns and 109 interceptions and an 83.4 quarterback rating.
In 1983, Staubach became the sixth member of the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor, and in 1985 he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
In my opinion, Staubach is one of the most underrated players to play the quarterback position.
With no disrespect to Troy Aikman, Staubach is the greatest to play the position for America’s Team and as hard as it was to make a decision on who to put where in the top three, I’m going with Staubach at No. 3 for greatest Dallas Cowboys ever.