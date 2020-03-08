In last week’s column, I wrote about how I would soon be looking for a new alternative to YouTube TV because word had spread that the streaming service was dropping Fox Sports regional stations, which meant I would have to find a new way to watch the Mavericks and Rangers.
The change was supposed to take place on Saturday, Feb. 29, and I happened to notice, it didn’t happen that day. So the next day, Sunday, March 1, that was one of the first things I checked when I woke up in the morning, and thank goodness it was there so I figured maybe there was a glitch in the system or it hadn’t fully kicked in yet. Monday rolled around and I was still able to access Fox Sports Southwest content.
So instead of continuing my search for a new way to be able to watch my teams, I began to search for whether or not the change was still going to take place and I read that both sides were negotiating with each other and in the meantime, YouTube TV would be allowed to keep the Fox Sports Regional networks.
Well, YouTube TV subscribers must have made their voices heard loud and clear as word came out this week that the network and the streaming service have come to an agreement.
I was thrilled and relieved when I received a text of a screenshot of a text that read, “YouTube TV subscribers: We’re pleased to reach a new agreement with YouTube TV. Most YouTube TV subscribers will continue to see Stars, Mavericks, Spurs and Rangers games and all the comprehensive coverage on Fox Sports Southwest.”
YouTube TV also sent out a series of Tweets, one reading, “Our goal is to be as transparent as possible with you, so we sincerely apologize for any confusion our ongoing negotiations have caused. Thank you for your membership as we continue to work on making YouTube TV the best way to stream TV.”
I don’t know the details of deal in terms of how much money it took in order for them to come to terms or for how long but for now, YouTube TV managed to avoid losing a massive amount of subscribers and sports fans didn’t have to go through the trouble of finding a new streaming service, cable or satellite provider.
I hope the agreement made is one that will last because there’s no telling what the future looks like when it comes to TV. For now, I think YouTube TV offers the best service but that would definitely not have been the case without Fox Sports Southwest.