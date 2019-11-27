Let’s be honest, as much as we love holidays such as Thanksgiving (which happens to be today) and Christmas, they can be extremely stressful as we scramble around and try to get the last-minute details in order without spending too much money to where you can’t pay the bills.
Before we know it, we’re exhausted and ready for a nap.
We just assume we’re so tired because of the tryptophan in the turkey, but in reality it’s more than likely a combination of the stress preparing for the holiday and watching the Detroit Lions, whose play is only slightly less predictable than a Hallmark or a Lifetime movie.
But thankfully, not nearly as slow.
In all seriousness though, in the midst of all that hecticness that comes with the busy season, it’s important to realize the meaning of the holiday and I see no better way of doing exactly that than by watching the great game of football.
Believe it or not, I’m thankful for the chance to watch the Lions on Thanksgiving. I have a lot of fond memories of seeing Barry Sanders make opposing defenses look ridiculous as they attempt to bring him down.
Football and the world of sports in general have a lot of things for which we should all be thankful.
I’m thankful for Hail Mary passes, long runs up the middle, sacks, goal-line stands and turnovers.
I’m thankful for buzzer beaters, slam dunks and blocked shots.
I love watching home runs, robbed home runs, throws from the outfield to home plate and perfect games.
I love a good underdog story and seeing how far a Cinderella team can go.
I’m thankful for upsets (say for example, something like the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks defeating the top ranked Duke Blue Devils), longstanding rivalries and again, the many life lessons through sports.
I’m thankful for the men and women serving our country who have helped allow me to have this cushy life of a sports writer and a sports fan.
I’m extremely grateful for the invention of the DVR. I remember as a kid wishing there was a way to put games on hold so I could watch it from beginning to end without having to watch commercials, and behold, we finally have that technology and it would be a shame to not use it.
Of course, one of the things Thanksgiving is known for is food, so with that being said, I’m very, very thankful for food, and not just on this day, but every day, whether it’s food from my kitchen, while eating out or in a stadium press box.
Sports have provided a lot to be thankful for, so with that being said, let’s give thanks together by gathering around the TV to watch some football today.