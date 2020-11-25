Every year about this time, Christmas decorations start popping up in people’s yards and homes and Christmas movies start popping up all around us, and it’s OK to get into the Christmas spirit and all but let’s not look past today’s holiday.
Someone recently asked me what my favorite Christmas movie was and instead of answering the question, I asked, “What’s your favorite Thanksgiving movie?”
The response to that was, “Are there any?”
There might be but I wracked my brain tying to think of some, or just one, and got nothing.
Then I remembered Thanksgiving doesn’t need movies. It’s got football and some of the greatest moments in football history took place on Thanksgiving Day. Sure, sometimes there will be games on Christmas Day but there’s just not a rich history of football on Dec. 25.
Thanksgiving Day games have come with everything – excitement, drama, thrill of victory and agony of defeat. That won’t be matched by any Christmas move. Even if you are certain of who’s going to win, it’s not like you can predict everything that will happen based on the first 30 seconds, unlike an apparent popular them of Christmas movies.
I’ll never forget Thanksgiving of 1993. It was a snowy day in East Texas and in Texas Stadium. The Cowboys had just blocked a Miami Dolphins’ field goal to win the game – well, it was all but over had Leon Lett known the rules and not slid into the ball and given the Dolphins another shot. Miami made the most of that shot too with another field goal to seal up the 16-14 win. I know Leon Lett felt bad and so did my 10-year old self. Thankfully, the Cowboys won the rest of their games that season and went on to win their second straight Super Bowl. Yeah, it’s been a long, long time and many people would probably say that happened in a galaxy far, far away.
Roles were reversed for Cowboys fans the following Thanksgiving. I remember not being confident because Troy Aikman and his backup, Rodney Peete both went out with thumb injuries, leaving the quarterback duties to third string quarterback Jason Garrett. It looked as though a young Brett Favre was going to lead his Packers to blowout victory, especially considering Green Bay led 17-6 at halftime. Dallas obviously made the proper halftime adjustments and Garrett got into his groove, leading the Cowboys to touchdowns on the first five drives of the second half. Garrett went 15-of-26 for 311 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and led the Cowboys to a 42-31 win. It was a beautiful second half. Those double star jerseys the Cowboys wore for the first time that day, however, were not so beautiful.
Barry Sanders became a big part of our Thanksgiving traditions. It was a blast to watch him juke, spin, outrun defender and make them completely miss him as they face planted into the turf.
I’ll never forget watching Peyton Manning feast on the Lions’ defense for six touchdowns in three quarters or the time when the refs somehow messed up on the coin toss when Jerome Bettis clearly called “tails.”
Another classic occurred in 2011 when the University of Texas played rival Texas A&M on Thanksgiving Day as Big 12 foes for one last time before A&M moved to the SEC. Justin Tucker nailed a 40-yard field goal to live the Longhorns to a 27-25 victory over the Aggies in the final chapter a longstanding rivalry.
I miss John Madden’s turkey leg tradition where the player (or players) of the game were awarded a turkey leg and they’d have a six-legged turkey on hand. One year, the entire Cowboys offensive line won it.
Those are just a few examples of Holiday classics I recall witnessing and I expect many, many more along the way. I’m thankful for those memories, and despite the fact that 2020 has been a really rough year for a lot of us, I think we can all agree that we have things to be thankful for.
Oh and by the way, if I had to pick a favorite Christmas movie, I’d say, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
I have too many favorite Thanksgiving Day games to pick just one.
On that note: Happy Thanksgiving?