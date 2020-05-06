During this time of no sports, people have made suggestions to me of things to watch, thinking maybe, just maybe I’ll get hooked on something, but nope, it hasn’t happened, not because I’m too closed-minded but because nothing comes close to what I’m actually missing.
If there’s a shortage of Dr Pepper, you’re not going to seriously suggest someone drinks Dr. Thunder.
Sometimes, no matter how hard you try, you’re not going to match how good something is.
In this case, people have made suggestions for TV shows and movies, but I’m not much for binge watching TV shows, and I can enjoy a good movie here or there, but when I try to watch something other than sports, it’s a reminder that we have no sports.
In the words of George Costanza, “If it’s not about sports, I find it very hard to concentrate.”
I’m not as into pop culture as a lot of people are and it’s weird too because when I hear a pop culture reference, my first thought about it is a sports reference.
For example, not long ago, I heard the name “Post Malone” and my immediate thought was, “Yeah, that’s been a rough era for the Utah Jazz.”
Often times, the way I know of an actor or musician is tied into sports as well. I knew Carry Underwood not as a winner of American Idol but as that singer who dated Tony Romo.
Just this month, Kenny Rogers passed away and not to make light of the situation, I thought it was the former Rangers pitcher before finding out it was actually the musician.
To take it a step further – when I hear the name “Elvis” – depending on the context of the conversation, Elvis Andrus just might come to my mind before Elvis Presley.
It’s not that I don’t like music. I can enjoy a good song here and there and admire the true talent it takes to hit those notes, talent and rhythm that I don’t have, but when I have a choice, I’d rather listen to something sports related, whether a game, a sports-talk-radio show or a sports podcast.
If it means I have to be in the dark for all things pop culture, I’m really quite OK with that.
I don’t think I’ve missed out on anything by not watching the latest Netflix series or blockbuster thriller.
Hopefully it won’t be long until we get to enjoy sports soon and perhaps when that happens, we’ll watch a game that will quickly be shown on ESPN Classic as an all-time great game.
In the meantime, I’m not sure what I’ll do but I guess I’ll just look forward to the next couple episodes of “The Last Dance.”
I just know there’s no substitute for sports.