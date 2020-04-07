In Sunday’s column, I began a series about the greatest Texas Rangers ever at each position, in order by position number.
It was without debate or question that Nolan Ryan stands alone as the greatest Texas Rangers pitcher ever.
There is also very little to no debate about the next position – catcher.
Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez actually caught for Ryan and no doubt, is the best to ever play for the Rangers from behind the plate where he became for his signature move of throwing out runners, particularly at second base. He threw out an impressive 48 percent of the runners attempting to steal a base.
Rodriguez became the youngest catcher in MLB history when he debuted for the Rangers in 1991. He also became the youngest player in Rangers’ history to hit a home run.
My favorite memory was watching him hit a home run in the ninth inning to beat the Twins. I don’t remember what year that was, but I knew when it happened that it was something I’d never forget.
He played for the Rangers for 11 seasons and was a fan favorite each year.
In 2003, he left the only organization he ever played for to suit up for the Florida Marlins and won his first and only World Series ring.
The remainder of his career including stops with the Tigers, Yankees, Astros and back with the Rangers before finishing up with Nationals.
Even though he was only in Washington for a year, he’s a member of the Nationals Ring on Honor.
He’s in the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame and his jersey No. 7 is retired with the team. He finished his career as a 14-time All-Star, the 1999 American League MVP, a 13-time Gold Glove Award winner, a seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner and is now a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
I don’t remember watching the Ryan Express pitch to Pudge, but if I did see it, I definitely didn’t have a true appreciation for it.
I would love to see those two pitching for the Rangers in their prime. I know it will never happen, but it’s fun to think about it.
Several names will be thrown out for the upcoming positions as to who the greatest Texas Ranger of all time is at each spot, but there’s no doubt that Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez is the greatest catcher in the history of the Texas Rangers.