Sports have always been a part of my life and, with the exception of basketball, I don’t remember first getting interested.
My interest in basketball was piqued 28 years ago.
On this day in 1992, Team USA’s Dream Team, consisting of guys like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, just to name a few, were part of a team that consisted of 11 Hall of Famers who defeated Croatia 117-85 to bring home the Olympic gold medal.
I knew next to nothing about basketball, but I still remember watching some of those Olympic Games leading up to that gold-medal contest and being in awe that Jordan was playing on the same team as Johnson, Patrick Ewing and others.
My 9-year-old self was confused at first. Why was Jordan wearing No. 9 and not 23? He was supposed to go against these guys who are now considered his teammates.
After my dad explained to me that they’re not playing for their regular NBA teams but are representing our country, I was hooked.
I was in 100 percent.
Like every kid at the time, I wanted to be like Jordan, and now that these guys were his teammates representing our country, I became instant fans of most of them, too.
I remember thinking if I can’t dunk like Jordan, Malone, Barkley and some of the others, then maybe I can shoot like Bird (If I dream it up in my head, I can at least come close.)
What I didn’t realize until years later was just how big of a deal that year and that squad were.
I didn’t understand at that time that having that kind of star power on one team wasn’t a regular thing. It wasn’t something they did every year, no every four years, regardless of how hard they tried.
I kind of wish I could go back and appreciate it more. I knew the team was good, but I didn’t know that it was full of guys who would one day be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
I didn’t realize just how rare that was.
I had no clue that the team I was watching win the gold medal was the best team ever assembled, in any sport.
Also, I definitely wish I had known better and held onto the Dream Team cups from McDonalds. I bet those would be worth something today.
That 1992 Dream Team that won the gold medal 28 years ago today definitely stirred my passion for basketball and furthered my love for sports.