Jerry Jones has a long track record of bringing in disgruntled and troubled players and trying (“trying” is the key word) to rehabilitate them.
Some work out better than others, but if a player has enough talent, the Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager is more than likely going to at least be interested in taking a chance on that player.
On Tuesday morning, the word was that the Cowboys were not interested in bringing in Earl Thomas.
That kind of surprised me because Thomas seems to me like a prime example of the kind of guy Jones likes to add to the squad. Not to mention, the secondary is arguably the weakest spot of the team.
Just moments after hearing that report, I heard a conflicting report as Jones said the front office wasn’t closing the door on signing the free-agent safety.
Becoming a Dallas Cowboy has been a desire for Thomas, a native of Orange and a former Texas Longhorn, for quite some time.
After a win over the Cowboys in 2017, Thomas, then a Seattle Seahawks safety, chased down then Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett on his way to the locker room and told Garrett, “If you have a chance to get me, come get me.”
The next season, Thomas went down with a broken leg in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals in what turned out to be a season-ending injury. While being carted off the field, Thomas flipped Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.
In 2019, after having burned bridges in Seattle, Thomas signed with the Baltimore Ravens, but burned more bridges at his new home.
Last Thursday, Thomas was sent home for punching teammate Chuck Clark during practice and two days later, was released by the Ravens.
So that leaves him as a free agent and with talks about whether or not he’ll land in Dallas.
As a Cowboys fan, I’d say let’s stay away.
There seems to be some serious character issues with him and you don’t want him tearing apart the locker room. He’s obviously extremely talented and the Cowboys could use help in the secondary, but Terrell Owens was a talented wide receiver but you have to take the good with the bad and Owens’ antics weren’t worth having him on the team.
You don’t want to repeat that mistake with Thomas.
I’m sure Thomas, a 10-year NFL veteran, still has gas left in the tank but he’s not exactly in his prime and if the Seahawks and Ravens didn’t want him, why should the Cowboys take him?
Thomas will no doubt find a new job in the NFL. There are teams out there who are willing to roll the dice and hope he leaves the drama in Baltimore. If he does that, I’m OK with him coming back to Texas and playing for the Cowboys.
With all the uncertainty surrounding him, though, I’m not so sure that’s going to happen.
I’d say the Cowboys should save some money and move on without him.