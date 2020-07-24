Who says there’s no such thing as Christmas in July?
Today is a day I’ve been anticipating for a while, but at the same time, doubting it would ever come. As we got closer and closer, I’ve kept telling myself I’ll believe it when I see it.
I’m referring to the start of baseball, and more specifically, Texas Rangers baseball.
Although the MLB season technically started on Thursday, the team I care most about starts its season today.
Also leading up to today, I’ve done things to get my taste of baseball. I’ve watched the summer camp games (or preseason since it’s not actually spring training), old classic games and surfing the web to read about the upcoming season.
It kind of is like Christmas, where in the days leading up to it, we have parties, admire the lights and watch movies.
It might be the closest thing to a real Christmas in July that we’ve ever seen.
Obviously it would have been much better had we been able to enjoy baseball all along.
It’s sad that America didn’t get to enjoy her pastime on her birthday. It’s too bad we didn’t get to watch the midsummer classic in 2020, but I’ll take what I can get.
I don’t know that I could have gone on much longer without baseball and as much as I want to go watch a game in person (and believe me, I have a huge itch to go) I’ll enjoy as much as I can by watching on TV.
Before my wife and I got married, she once told me, “The day I start liking baseball is the day that pigs fly.” Months later, I, along with some of our friends, starting texting her pictures of flying pigs because she wasn’t only watching baseball, she was highly invested.
She wasn’t only cheering but she was familiar with pretty much the entire Rangers and Astros rosters as well as players on other teams, and I even taught her how to fill out a baseball scorecard.
Then the other night, while watching a game that didn’t actually count for the season, she said, “I really want to go to a baseball game. Look what you’ve done to me.”
It goes without saying, but I’m glad she’s grown a love for baseball and desires to go watch a game. As much as I would like to fulfill that wish, we can’t right now and will have to settle for watching from the comfort of our living room.
That’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s better than what we’ve had lately, which is absolutely nothing, and having absolutely nothing is what has me highly anticipating this day.
It’s what makes it seem like today is Christmas in July.