I have a habit of starting to read books and never finishing them. It’s easy to use time and a busy schedule as an excuse, but this summer I decided to finally finish reading a book that I had picked up many times but had never finished it – “Twelve Mighty Orphans” by Jim Dent.
I’ve heard they’re turning it into a movie (not sure if that plan got put on hold or not due to COVID), so I figured I’d grab it off my bookshelf, blow the dust off it and actually read it from cover to cover.
Because it had been so long, I started from the beginning, and yes, I made it to the end. I wanted to finish reading it before the movie was released because typically, in my opinion, books are better than movies.
A book simply tells a story rather than having someone try to recreate something that can’t be recreated, and a book allows the reader to use his own imagination and not have to rely on acting. But I digress.
Dent did a fantastic job in his research and writing. You’d think he was there documenting it himself. The book did a great job of painting a picture of not only what football looked like during the Great Depression but what Texas high school football looked like.
I loved reading about the action on the field as I pictured the players in their leather helmets fighting for extra yards or using the “Humper” to tackle, but I especially loved the players’ back stories.
Without giving too much away, the non-fiction story documents Rusty Russell, who takes over as coach of a Masonic Home, known to the orphans who were living and educated there as “The Home.”
When Russell arrived, he had to literally start from scratch, and the thought of fielding a football team at all seemed impossible, much less to have the type of success that the “Mighty Mites” had.
The book is about more than football. Football served as an escape to the players and a chance to be part of something greater than themselves, and the bond the players formed was unlike anything you find just anywhere else.
The opening chapter introduces Hardy Brown, one of the main characters throughout the book. Brown eventually made his way to pro football. Five years of his pro career were spent with the San Francisco 49ers, where he was a roommate of Marshall’s own and Hall of Famer Y.A. Tittle.
While reading the book, I started to care for the characters of the story and really rooting for the best possible outcome, even though the story took place nearly a century ago and in my mind, that speaks volumes of how good of a job Dent did in writing it.
It’s a must read in my opinion for any football fan, especially fans of Texas football, but I’d recommend it to anyone in general because it’s about way more than just football.
If the movie does come out and it’s even just a fraction as good as the book, it’ll be worth watching. However, I do recommend reading the book first if you can.