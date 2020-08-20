It didn’t bother me that Fernando Tatis Jr., swung on a 3-0 pitch. What bothered me as a Rangers fan is that the team played that poorly and allowed itself to get that far behind.
To me, it’s a simple solution: if you don’t want the opposing team to homer on you, then pitch better.
The Rangers would have been better off walking Tatis and plating one run as opposed to four runs.
More importantly though, we need to remember this is the MLB, the big leagues. You can’t play baseball at any higher level.
We’re dealing with professionals. These guys get a pretty darn good paycheck and Tatis and others get paid to do exactly what he did.
Granted, I’ve heard his manager told him not to swing, so if that’s true, he should have listened to his authority figure, but again, as a Rangers fan, it doesn’t bother me in the slightest that he took that swing.
To me, it shows just how sensitive of a society we’ve become.
The goal of baseball is to score more runs than the other team and suddenly we’re (or more like Rangers manager Chris Woodward) complaining that while up by a lot, the Padres increased their lead even more.
Through the decades, the Rangers have had some many, many tough seasons and it’s agonizing to watch. It’s frustrating when their opponents load the bases and the Rangers can’t seem to get that final out they need to just end the misery of that particular inning or game.
I get that, but again that’s the nature of the sport.
There have been times where as a fan, I’ve felt embarrassed for the Rangers when they just can’t seem to find a way to win.
This week, I had another reason to feel embarrassed for them when their very own manager fussed about Tatis taking the swing, which by the way, most of us would have done ourselves if we were in his position.
In football, if a team is inside the five-yard line and you don’t want their running back to go up the middle for the touchdown, then the defense needs to keep him out of the end zone.
It’s that simple.
It’s the same concept for baseball – if you don’t want the batter to hit a homer off you, then don’t pitch it right down the middle to where he can get a hold of it.
Instead of fussing about it, let’s put our big-boy pants on, move on to the next game and actually try to pick up a victory.
There are unwritten rules that probably should be written, but this isn’t one of them.
Most of the unwritten rules are unwritten because they’re so ridiculous, and the one about not swinging at a 3-0 pitch falls under that category.