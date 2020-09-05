This time next week, we’ll be enjoying a new NFL season.
Before I proceed, let me just preface everything by saying I don’t need to be tested to know I’ve got football fever. I’m beyond excited for the start of a new season on every level and there are so many great storylines.
So far, it’s been a very abnormal start of the 2020 high school football season and I was disappointed I didn’t get to watch Waskom and San Augustine go at it Friday night because my I’m just getting hungrier and hungrier for football by the moment. With a handful of college football games in the books, as well as a couple weeks of games for some of the 4A, 3A and 2A schools and the start of practice coming Monday for the 5A and 6A schools, I just can’t get enough.
I think I’m even hungrier for football than I have been in the past, probably because we went so long without sports in general and we didn’t have preseason football this year. Also, YouTube TV added the NFL Network to its menu so I’ve been able to enjoy shows on there that I haven’t been able to for quite a while. Also, starting today, the NFL Network is airing a series of the Top 60 Dallas Cowboys in honor of the franchise’s 60th anniversary, and I’ve got several episodes of “A Football Life” and “America’s Game” set to record.
It probably goes without saying that I love football. I also love a great story, especially a great football story and this football season is loaded with great stories.
Look at just the NFL for a minute. It’s surrounded with fascinating stories.
Who would have ever thought we’d see Tom Brady in another team’s uniform? Will he and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a better season than the New England Patriots?
The Cowboys are extremely intriguing as well, and I say that not just as a fan but as a journalist and someone who loves a good football story. I can’t wait to see how Dak Prescott does while playing with the franchise tag slapped on him. On paper, the Cowboys are loaded with offensive weapons and this squad could be a lot of fun to watch. If Prescott has the season he’s capable of having, there will be a very expensive price tag to keep him in Dallas.
Another storyline surrounding the Cowboys is that of first-year head coach Mike McCarthy. Cowboys fans are certainly hoping he’s able to become the first one to win the Super Bowl with two different franchises.
As an East Texan, I’m just a tad bit anxious to see how Patrick Mahomes does as he helps the Chiefs try to defend their title. The Whitehouse native got paid a pretty penny that will keep him Kansas City for a long time and they’re pretty much bringing the whole band back together. They’ll be a fun team to watch and they open up the season on Thursday night against the Houston Texans.
The Texans just gave their quarterback a new deal. Deshaun Watson agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension. If he can stay healthy and prove worthy of the contract, his Texans will make for a great story.
In order to repeat as Super Bowl Champions, the Chiefs will likely have to get past the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson’s 36 touchdown passes and 3,127 passing yards help him earn the unanimous MVP. It’ll be hard to repeat that kind of performance but if he’s able to come anywhere close, you can guarantee that the Ravens are more than capable of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
This season will be the first for the Raiders in Los Vegas and for the Rams and Chargers to be in their new stadium. We’ll get to watch the Cincinnati Bengals under rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. Recent history shows that Heisman Trophy winners don’t fare well in the NFL but I wouldn’t be quick to bet against the former LSU Tiger.
Chances are, I’m missing some great storylines but I could probably go on and on. Either way, as Terrell Owens once said, “Get your popcorn ready because it’s going to be a show.”