Jackie Robinson Day couldn’t have come at a better time.
Normally the celebration comes on April 15, but due to the obvious reason of a pandemic that shut sports down, it came on Aug. 28, which is actually pretty fitting seeing as it’s the anniversary of the day in 1945 when Robinson met with the Brooklyn Dodgers and signed a contract with the club to break the color barrier.
His story is one of inspiration, and despite having happened 75 years ago, it’s a story that we should learn from and apply to our world today, in sports and in every area of life.
It has been a tradition for over a decade now where all Major League Baseball players remember Robinson by wearing his No. 42, a number that has been retired league wide.
For me, there are certain numbers I see and instantly think of one particular athlete.
When I see No. 23, I think of Michael Jordan. When I see No. 22, I think of Emmitt Smith. When I see No. 3, I think of Babe Ruth.
However, there aren’t many numbers like that where I think of just one athlete. Usually it’s several and sometimes I have to think hard to come up with one.
However, when I see No. 42, I instantly think of Robinson, even though I never actually had the pleasure of watching him play.
I find it interesting that the Texas Rangers just so happened to have the Dodgers on their schedule for that special day. I always enjoy watching every Ranger and every major league player wear No. 42 as we remember and reflect on his story.
Robinson’s story is a feel-good story. He broke the color barrier and paved the way for players who came after him. It’s a story that can unite us all. We can learn how to come together instead of being divided.
What would Robinson think if he saw the state of our country today?
The good thing is, even though Robinson has passed on, his story is not over. It’s continuing on today, and like every true story, it comes with bumps in the road but by remembering Robinson’s path and celebrating No. 42, we can unite as one, regardless of race, who our favorite teams are or with what political party we are affiliated.
I’m sure the racial and political divisions we’re currently battling as a nation are not what Robinson would have wanted.
His journey on and off the field involved obstacles, but in the end it took a path that we should all follow.
I hope we kept that in mind as we watched every big leaguer proudly wear the No. 42 jersey.