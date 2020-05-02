I’ll never forget my final conversation with my grandpa, even more than 20 years later.
He and my grandma were in town for my brother’s wedding about to head to the airport when he told me, “If we don’t see you on this earth again, we’ll see you up in Heaven.”
My instant reaction was to give my grandpa a hug and say, “Oh no, I’ll see you before that.”
I was reminded of my last moments with my grandpa this week when I heard the tragic news of the passing of the Rev. F.F. “Jim” McCutchens.
Over the course of my six-plus years in Marshall, I’d like to think I developed a friendship with Jim and I can remember my last conversation with him.
It was about sports, mostly, but it was also about more than that.
He was a Dodgers fan and as he sat in my office and shot the breeze with me, he recalled some of his favorite Dodger moments and all things sports.
Not only was he a Dodgers fan, he loved local sports, too.
Jim was specifically a big supporter of the Karnack Indians and the Jefferson Bulldogs and had helped out our newspaper with coverage of those school’s athletic programs, including writing as a sports correspondent.
He told me if there was anything he could do to help, to not hesitate to ask.
He was one of our Fearless Forecasters who’d predict the outcome of the high school, college and NFL games each week during football season, and he loved doing it.
He’d come in from time-to-time and discuss that week’s games.
I think it’s pretty fitting that he was a member of the Fearless Forecasters and I’d like to think the “F.F.” in his name might just stand for that.
As Jim left my office that day, he said, “Well, I don’t want to take up too much of your time. We’ll catch up later.”
We obviously never did get to catch up later, at least not yet.
For both my grandpa and for Jim, had I known those moments would be my last conversations with them, I’d like to think I’d come up with something else to say, something to pick their brains for wisdom and knowledge that they could pass down to me, but also just to enjoy their presence while I could.
I would love to have one more conversation with Jim to shoot the breeze about sports, when really, it would be about way more than just sports.
To his family and close friends, I’m sorry for you loss. He was a great man who cared deeply.
One day though, we’ll be able to see him and my grandpa in Heaven. I’m sure we’ll even catch up on sports as well.