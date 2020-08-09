This year’s NFL season is going to have a different feel to it with so many quarterbacks having new homes, and some of them were with their former teams for what seemed like forever.
The obvious is Tom Brady. There was a time when many of us thought the chances of hell freezing over or the Cleveland Browns winning the Super Bowl were greater than that of seeing Brady in another team’s uniform. Then the future Hall of Famer took his talents to Tampa Bay where he’ll be joined by former teammate and one of his favorite targets in Ron Gronkowski. It’ll be interesting to see if who does better this season – the Buccaneers with Brady or the Patriots without him. If Brady and Gronkowski are able to stay healthy, there’s no way to count out the Bucs.
I’m not sure if it’s going to be weirder watching the Los Angeles Chargers without Phillip Rivers or watching the Indianapolis Colts with him. We often forget that Rivers was actually not drafted by the Chargers but traded for Eli Manning. It’s interesting to think about what would have happened had that trade not taken place. Would Rivers had led the Giants to the Super Bowl? Would Manning’s Chargers have taken out the Patriots? Would the two quarterbacks have gone head-to-head in the biggest game of the year? There’s no way of knowing but it’s fun to think about. At any rate, I am curious to see how Rivers does in Indianapolis but I don’t he’ll be an instant improvement to the Colts like Brady will be to the Buccaneers.
Cam Newton is likely to replace Brady in New England, unless they give the starting job to Jarrett Stidham (who?) but either way, despite how great of a coach Bill Belichick is, I just don’t see the Patriots being able to recover from the loss of Brady’s departure. The Patriots have a good chance of winning the AFC East but only because it’s a very week division. Their season will likely end with an early exit.
I like some of the potential Teddy Bridgewater has shown in the past but I’m not sure I would give him the keys to the offense just yet. The Carolina Panthers, however, disagree, and have made him their guy. If the Panthers were in almost any other division, I’d say he’d have a decent shot of leading his team to a divisional title but those pesky Saints and Brady’s Buccaneers might have something to say about that. Not to mention, the Falcons are a hit-and-miss.
The Chicago Bears have never had a great quarterback, even when the team itself is great. I like Nick Foles as a person but I don’t think he’ll be the first great quarterback for the Bears. I can see Chicago competing for the division but not being a real Super Bowl threat.
I was surprised to see the Chargers replace Rivers with Tyrod Taylor but I think I was even more surprised when he departed Buffalo. Since leaving the Bills, Taylor has only started in three games, all of which came in Cleveland in 2018. He has a good touchdown-to-interception ratio (54-20) but I don’t think he has enough weapons around him to make the Chargers true contenders. They could finish in second place in the division but it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that the Kansas City Chiefs have called dibs on that.
The year 2020 has definitely been a strange one for many reasons, and the quarterback scramble has added to that strangeness. I’m not going to predict the Buccaneers to go to the Super Bowl but I think they have the best shot out of the teams that will have a new quarterback.
What quarterback do you think will have the best season at his new home in 2020?