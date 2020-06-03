This past weekend, I was catching up with a friend who shared my sentiments about lack of sports. He brought up “The Last Dance” and that sparked an interesting debate about who we would each take in an all-time starting five NBA team.
Originally I said my starting five would consist of Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Tim Duncan and Bill Russell. My friend pointed out that whether or not I consider LeBron James as the greatest ever, he definitely deserves to be in the starting five. He was right. James has been known to play multiple positions over the years so I had to switch out Bird with James and my friend put James at the power forward position.
That’s a lot of championships (30 to be exact). Bill Russell leads the way with 11, while Jordan has six, Johnson and Duncan have five each and James has three.
The most debate lies within the power forward and the center positions. My friend made a case for Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at the center position.
None of my starting five were known as three-point shooters but the MJs were and James showed they were more than capable of knocking down a shot from beyond the arc and not to mention, the biggest strength lies with the big men. When Duncan and David Robinson were teammates for the Spurs, they were given the nickname, “Twin Towers,” and as good as Robinson was (one of my favorite players in NBA history), he’s no Bill Russell, so think about how dominant those two would be together.
If I were to take it a step further and have a backup at each position, I’d go with John Stockton at the point guard, Kobe Bryant at the shooting guard and Larry Bird at the small forward. I’m not sure who I’d put at the power forward position but I’d consider Dirk Nowitzki as he and Bird could add a new dimension from outside. I’d probably go with Abdul-Jabbar at the center position. That’s one heck of a bench that would do a lot of damage as a starting-five unit.
Debates like this are always fun. There’s not necessarily a right answer (although, there are definitely some wrong answers) but there are so many factors one could include, whether it’s number of championships, number of career wins or numbers on the court. Who would you choose as your all-time starting five?