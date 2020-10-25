Word is sports ratings are down, way down. I’m curious as to why that is but in reality, I’m guessing there are several reasons.
All in all, I blame the pandemic.
When were all on lockdown and quarantined in our homes, it wouldn’t have been so bad had we had something to watch but sports were taken away. Classic games and documentaries helped but only went so far and in my case, it made me even hungrier for live action.
Then finally, when the wait was over, we played catch up in a hurry and it not only watered things down a little bit in my opinion but forced viewers to prioritize what games they want to watch first and if they waited too long to watch a certain game, the chances of the results being spoiled increase.
Apparently only 5.6 million viewers watched game six of the NBA Finals, a record low.
I was not one of those 5.6 million viewers. Because it was Sunday, two weeks ago today and I had what felt like an unlimited supply of sports with the NFL schedule, and even since quarantine ended, I’ve tried to keep my same football-viewing habits – I start the noon games a little late to give myself some fast-forward room so I don’t have to watch commercials and at some point, there are two games on at once so I’ll flip back and forth between the two. When I catch up live on one game, I’ll pick up where I left of on the other. That usually helps provide something to watch for the entirety of my day as it led me to the Sunday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, but we also had game one of the ALCS and I eventually watched some of that before the results were ruined for me. I did record the NBA Finals but after hearing the results, I didn’t feel like going back and watching, especially after having so many other games that were available to me.
I’m not entirely sure as to how the rating system works and whether or not it includes games that people record on their DVR but if not, that could possibly be one explanation for low ratings, again, especially if there are several things recording at once.
Also, I think there’s something to be said about people being turned off by the politics that have been thrown into sports.
For me, that’s one of the good things about DVR. I can’t just skip commercials but I can skip past all the political stuff as well. People say they don’t want the politics involved unless they agree with that viewpoint but I personally don’t want politics at all in sports. I’ve said over and over that sports have often served as an escape from politics. If you want to read about politics, you don’t need to be doing so from the sports pages. If you don’t want to hear political commentary, you don’t watch a game. Political stuff can be heard and seen everywhere else and should be kept out of sports.
There’s a line of separation there that’s not always easy to see as people want to raise awareness for their causes, which I’m all for to an extent but most of us are aware of these things and don’t want to be reminded of it for at least a moment but instead, it’s shoved in our faces, even while we’re just simply trying to enjoy a ballgame.
Like everybody else, I too have my beliefs and convictions but I’m not making them known to someone who’s turning to sports or another form of entertainment to get away from all that.
It seems to me that these things have been increased by the pandemic and the craziness of 2020.
Perhaps another reason for the low ratings is those of younger generation doesn’t consume sports the same way. Maybe it’s because with all the technology we have at our disposal and they’re OK with not necessarily watching it but keeping up with social media or just seeing highlights. I kind of feel like the old guy yelling “Get off my lawn,” but I don’t and probably will never understand that. I love watching sports from in their entirety with the element of surprise and I think we get way better storylines from watching it unfold before our very eyes and seeing the big picture instead of just seeing portions here and there.
Those are just a few ideas. What are some of your theories as to why ratings are down in sports?