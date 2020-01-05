How would you sum up the start of this decade in the world of sports?
I know we’re just a few days in but the first few days have been quite bizarre in my opinion, especially when it comes to the Cowboys and their coaching situation.
ESPN jumped the gun on reporting that the club is parting ways with Jason Garrett. That’s probably going to be the case, but it’s not official.
Good news is college football’s national championship game won’t consist of Alabama for the first time since 2014 when Ohio State defeated Oregon, 42-20.
I for one am glad to see Alabama not in the game and am excited about LSU and former Marshall lineman Chasen Hines. From what I read online and in the little research I did, Hines will be the first former Mav to compete in the national championship game.
It’s not a foregone conclusion obviously, but I don’t see the New England Patriots making it all the way to the Super Bowl this year. They always seem to get hot come postseason and find their way to the title game, but I just don’t see them getting past teams like Baltimore and Kansas City.
You can’t take anything away from what the Patriots have accomplished over the decades, but I don’t think that success will carry over into the 2020s.
Once football season comes to a close, we’ll have college hoops and the NBA to carry us through to baseball season. March Madness is one of my favorite times of the year and this year,
I’ll be especially interested to see what my alma mater, Stephen F. Austin, can do, especially after the Lumberjacks beat Duke back in November.
I’ve also gotten into the NBA season earlier than normal as Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks has provided all sorts of entertainment.
I’m excited to see how he finishes in 2020. I expect the decade as a whole to be strong for him.
Of course, 2020 is also the start of a new era in which the Rangers will play at Globe Life Field. I know it’s going to be a nice ballpark. but I’m still not excited about the move, mainly because I’m not crazy about them leaving Globe Life Park.
Their former home is a great ballpark and in top condition, and the fact that I will no longer watch the Rangers there is a sad reality.
Once the time comes, I know it will be more comfortable in terms of temperature and the new ballpark will provide a fun environment.
When it comes to local sports, we’re at the beginning of district play for high school basketball. Marshall’s boys team is looking to get back to the playoffs after missing it last year for the first time in 10 years, and the girls are under a new coach in Eric Woods.
Soccer season is also upon us and before we know it, baseball and softball season will be in full swing, along with several great storylines from around the area.
All in all, whether it’s on the local, state, national or international level, there will be no shortage of great sports stories in 2020.