Recently I wrote a series of columns about who I thought were the greatest Texas Rangers of all time by position and I was trying to think of something similar to do when a friend suggested I do the same with the Dallas Cowboys.
I liked the idea but that’s a little trickier for football so I decided to go along the same lines but instead, just write about the Top 10 Greatest Dallas Cowboys in franchise history.
I’ll take it one at a time instead of doing all 10 at once. If there’s something you disagree with, go ahead and email me but please, don’t throw any daggers or darts at me because there’s a good chance I’m dead wrong from time to time. At any rate, I hope you enjoy and do feel free to give me any feedback.
No. 10: Jason Witten: I’m still saddened to think of Witten wearing a Los Vegas Raiders (still getting used to the sound of that) uniform as the future Hall of Famer embodied everything. You could make a strong argument that the tight end deserves to be further up on the list as the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions and most receiving yards. He also holds records for most catches in a game, most games played and most consecutive games played. He’s the first tight end in franchise history to come away with 1,000 receiving yards in a season and to have 65 catches in consecutive seasons. He’s the only player in the history of the Dallas Cowboys to score in 14 different seasons.
Witten leaves Cowboys fans with too many memories to count. A fan favorite is when he lost his helmet against the Eagles and kept running for another 30 yards. After that play, the NFL made a rule that the play stops once a player loses his helmet.
Witten was drafted out of University of Tennessee in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Cowboys, the franchise he played for until the 2018 season to spend a year in the Monday Night Football broadcast booth until returning the Cowboys for the 2019 season, then heading to Vegas.
His career numbers include 1,215 receptions, 12,977 yards and 72 touchdowns. He was selected to 11 Pro Bowls and was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2012. He’s a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and will one day be a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’s no doubt the greatest tight end in Dallas Cowboys history and deserves a spot on the list of greatest players to ever wear the stars on his helmet.