Confession: I’m kind of like a kid on Christmas time today with the start of the NFL season.
I know, the season technically kicked off Thursday night but that was just one game and it wasn’t my favorite team.
My favorite team plays today, as do the rest of the teams and I get to watch football all throughout the day.
I’ve always said football season comes at the perfect time. Granted, as a fan I wish it lasted year-round, like perhaps just a couple weeks after the Super Bowl, the NFL hosts the draft, then teams get ready for training camp and the start of a new season.
However, I know as well as anybody that’s not realistic in any way whatsoever, so if football season has to be as long as it is, there’s no better time than now to begin the season.
Schools are just picking up and business are getting a lot busier and the craziness of life is turned up several notches, but then you have the sweet relief the gridiron game, and for those several hours on Sundays, we find ourselves in a different world, not worried about the stresses of our everyday life.
It gives something to look forward to from one week to another.
Years ago, I worked maintenance for a church and school in Tyler. I remember one particular Monday, one could say I had “a case of the Mondays” and things were not going how I planned or wished.
I had a coworker who was out sick and she would normally clean up messes of kids who got sick. Well, because she was out that day, that duty fell onto me. The flu bug was going around and several kids throughout the school were getting sick. I know I cleaned up at least three messes that day and when it comes to that kind of thing, I admit, I have a weak stomach but thankfully, I avoided adding to the mess.
At any rate, while cleaning all that stuff up, I was thinking about what a rough day it had been up until that point when all the sudden, I remembered – it was Monday night. In just a few hours, I would be relaxing on my couch and enjoying Monday Night Football. Granted, that didn’t clean up the messes for me but that was the light at the end of the tunnel.
For me, football provides excitement and relief, so it goes without saying, but to answer the question posed by Hank Williams, Jr., yes, I’m ready for some football.