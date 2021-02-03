Today is one of the busiest days of the year for sportswriters but it’s also one of my favorite days of the year. It’s a day of celebrating young athletes who have worked their tails off for a chance to continue their athletic careers at the next level.
All that running around that mom and dad did to practices and games wasn’t for nothing, not that it would have been if their student athlete didn’t have the opportunity but their investment is paying off. All those early morning and late nights have led up to this moment where they get to celebrate this major victory.
Theodore Roosevelt said, “Nothing easy in the world is worth having or worth doing unless it means effort, pain and difficulty.” Well the hundreds of student athletes who are signing today can look back at those painful practices and difficult obstacles that stood in the way and be proud for overcoming tough trials. Younger kids hoping to accomplish the same tasks can look to those athletes signing today and an example of how to make it happen.
Statistics show that the majority of athletes won’t play professional sports but I think it would be a mistake from counting against these kids for going pro. It just might be in a different field. It might be engineering or the medical field. Perhaps they’ll become lawyers, scientists or just great leaders in the communities because of what they learned from playing high school sports in East Texas and then at the collegiate level.
In my time working in this field, I have gained a ton of respect for what coaches do because it goes far beyond Xs and Os, wins and losses. Coaches help mold young men and women and prepare them for the real world, in and out of sports. I’d argue that’s the case in most professions if done correctly and when one continuously does things the right way and succeeds in life, whether business or otherwise, that person is a pro.
Out of all the athletes I’ve had the privilege of covering, very few play pro sports but so many of them go pro in other areas of life and I for one can’t wait to hear how the athletes signing today end up doing professionally. Today, we celebrate with these student athletes as they take one step closer to becoming pros, in and out of sports.