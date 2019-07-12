NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is right when he says the trade demands are disheartening to the league.
Before I go any further, I just want to say the NBA offseason has been a blast to watch. I don’t remember anything like this for basketball with huge splashes being made with trades and free agency and I think that’s exactly what the league needs.
What the league doesn’t need, however, is for these multi-millionaires to whine and complain about being unhappy and demand a trade. They’re getting paid millions to play a game. They’re getting paid millions to have the career that every kid dreams of but only so few achieve. Not only that, if they don’t want to play for a specific organization or be in a specific city, they shouldn’t have signed the contract. Nobody put a gun to their heads while they put ink to the paper. If there are just a couple years on the contract left, finish it off. If you signed a long-term deal, well, that’s your fault.
There’s no such thing as outperforming your contract. Regardless of what business you’re in, when you sign the contract, you’re making a promise to give your very best for the company. If that very best is better than what was expected of you, congratulations, you are very good at what you do but you can’t outperform millions of dollars. The promise of that contract needs to be kept on both sides. It’s getting out of hand and embarrassing when a player demands a trade so he can be united with another player in another city. It’s even worse when someone plays the “I’m doing this for my family” card.
As a fan, I like trades. I always think it’s fascinating to hear what both sides get out of the deal and what that might look like for all the parties involved. However, I also like the idea of players having a no-trade clause, but that’s something they should negotiate before signing a contract.
The sports business is the only one I can think of in which the employees (athletes) get paid more than the bosses (coaches, GMs and others) but quite frankly, the owners need to let the bosses be bosses and have control of their teams. It doesn’t speak well of an organization when the star player is calling the shots. I can understand asking for his input but decisions should be made in the front office, not on the court.
Regardless though, players need to fulfill their contracts and stop demanding a trade before their agreement is over.