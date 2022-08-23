Wiley College volleyball player Marissa Neal is considered one of the top athletes in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference as was selected to the All-Preseason Team.
The preseason team was voted on by the GCAC head volleyball coaches. Neal recorded 149 kills and 110 digs and four double-doubles in 19 matches last season. She earned Second Team All-Red River Athletic Conference and All-Tournament. She ranked fourth in the conference with 2.53 kills per set.
Joining Neal on the All-Preseason Team are Desire Neal, Codi Fillmore, and Taylor Hurst from Dillard University, Lela Collier – who was voted Preseason Player of the Year – and Vladanna Radovic from Philander Smith College, Ryann Reid from Fisk University and Bailey Jones from Tougaloo College.
Lady Wildcats picked fourth in preseason poll
The Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Head Volleyball coaches believe the Wiley College volleyball team will contend for a conference title in their first season as they were picked to finish fourth.
Dillard University – which won last season’s regular season title was voted as the favorite, followed by tournament finalist Philander Smith College and Fisk University. The Lady Wildcats were picked to finish ahead of Tougaloo College, Rust College and GCAC newcomer Oakwood University. Wiley College won eight matches in their final season in the Red River Athletic Conference last season and reached the semifinals of the conference tournament.