Wiley College volleyball players Marissa Neal and Alia Scott earned the first Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Week awards in school history.
Neal was named Attacker of the Week and Scott Defender of the Week for Aug. 29-Sept. 4.
Neal put down 44 kills during the three-match Lyon College Highlander Invitational – averaging 14.7 per match and 3.14 per set. She recorded her second double-double of the season with 11 kills and 12 digs against Haskell University of Indian Nations. She recorded the match-clinching kill in the five-set victory.
Neal also contributed four blocks and two service aces.
After three weeks, Neal leads the GCAC with 94 kills. She ranks fourth with 2.85 kills per set. With 400 kills, Neal is 15th all-time in program history. She was named to the Preseason All-GCAC Team.
Scott racked up 78 digs in three matches. She set a new career-high with 30 against Lyon College. Scott averaged 26 digs per match and 5.57 digs per set.
She also contributed offensively with eight assists and four service aces. Scott is the GCAC leader with 168 digs and averaging 5.09 per set. She reached 700 digs for her career which ranks fifth in program history.