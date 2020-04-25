I’ve really enjoyed watching the NFL Draft, partly because there are no live games to watch but also because I’m a sucker for a good story.
I love seeing athletes’ dreams come true. I love hearing about all that hard work paying off and the athlete tuning out the naysayers, overcoming obstacles then getting the call from an NFL head coach or general manager welcoming them to their team.
Obviously getting that phone call isn’t the end of the story. It’s the beginning of a new chapter but it’s exciting to see it happen as such a small percentage of athletes make it anywhere near that particular chapter of their lives.
Of course, it makes it a little more special when you’ve followed an athlete for multiple years and see them earn a spot on a professional team’s roster.
I don’t recall having covered former Daingerfield wide receiver who was drafted by the Jets out of Baylor but I knew who he was and seeing him get selected brought a great sense of pride knowing our area is being represented on the NFL level. Just 11 picks later, East Texas was represented again when former the former Nacogdoches Dragon and Texas Longhorn Brandon Jones was selected by the Miami Dolphins. I do remember covering Jones in the 2014 playoffs, my first football season in Marshall when the Mavericks defeated the Dragons in bi-district at Pine Tree Stadium. Not to mention, having attended Stephen F. Austin, I claim Nac as a home away from home, so it gives me another sense of pride knowing the Jones will represent it well in the NFL.
Of course, as always, Texas was very well represented in this year’s draft and the first round alone had seven athletes who played their high school football in the Lone Star State, including the Dallas Cowboys’ first pick CeeDee Lamb who attended Richmond Foster. The Houston area certainly had no shortage of players make it to the next level.
I look forward to seeing the next chapter of these athletes and not just those who are from Texas. Those that I knew of as high school student athletes may bring a greater sense of pride but those that I didn’t know of then, I can at least say I remember when they were drafted and as they make history at the highest level, I’ll be able to say I remember when that chapter of their lives first began.