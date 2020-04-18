With the NFL Draft coming up this week, it got me thinking ... if you want further proof that Texas has the best high school football, you don’t need to look anywhere else.
The first overall pick of the NFL Draft has been a product of a Texas high school five times in the past 10 years.
A year ago, Kyler Murray was selected first overall by the Arizona Cardinals. The 2015 Allen grad finished his senior season of high school with 4,715 passing yards and 54 touchdowns through the air, and only threw seven interceptions.
If that’s not impressive enough, he also rushed for 1,498 yards and 24 scores, leading the Eagles to a 47-16 state championship victory Cypress Ranch.
Murray went on to win a Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma.
In 2018, another Oklahoma quarterback who won the Heisman went on to become the first overall pick of the NFL Draft – Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield graduated from Lake Travis in 2012. During his senior year, he led his Cavaliers to a 4A state championship victory in a 22-7 final over Midway. He finished his high school career with 6,255 passing yards, 67 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.
Too bad for him, he was selected by the Cleveland Browns.
Having the No. 1 overall pick is kind of a theme for the Browns, almost as if it’s bragging rights. Instead of saying, “How many Super Bowls has your team won,” Browns fans can ask “How many No. 1 overall picks has your team had?”
However, I digress.
In 2017, the Browns selected Myles Garrett first overall. Garrett, a 2014 graduate of Martin High in Arlington, had 88 tackles and 20.5 sacks his senior year. He also recovered 20.5 sacks, caused three fumbles and scooped up two loose balls.
Unfortunately for the former A&M Aggie, from now on, he will always be known as the guy who took a swing at Mason Rudolph with the quarterback’s helmet.
OK, so you have to go back an entire half decade to find the next No. 1 pick from the Lone Star State. That happened in 2012 when the Indianapolis Colts selected Andrew Luck out of Stanford to replace Peyton Manning.
As a senior at Stratford High School, Luck threw for 7,139 yards and 53 touchdowns. He also rushed for an additional 2,085 yards. He was the co-valedictorian of his class.
It’s a shame he was forced to retire early from the NFL.
And finally, there’s Matthew Stafford, the first overall pick out of Georgia, selected by the Detroit Lions.
The 2006 graduate of Highland Park High School went 209-of-322 for 4,108 yards and 38 touchdowns and led his Scots to an overall record of 15-0, a district record of 5-0 and a commanding 59-0 state championship victory.
Unfortunately for Marshall fans, that state championship was against their Mavericks. At least they got to see a future No. 1 pick that day.
Hopefully we have a great NFL Draft this week and I look forward to seeing future first round picks this fall. Let’s just hope we can get through these tough times first.