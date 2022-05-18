The NFL has shown over and over again that it knows how to market itself.
It doesn’t seem all that long ago that the Draft began on Saturday and was an all-weekend event but in 2010, the league moved it to Thursday night and made it a primetime event. Then last week, the NFL Network aired a show releasing the 2022 schedule.
The schedule itself is proof the league knows it’s the most dominant sports league in America and continues to flex its muscles.
For example, in years past when the Christmas Day has fallen on a Sunday, the NFL moved all its games to Saturday and the NBA has typically called dibs on Christmas Day with must-see matchups but this upcoming Christmas Day will likely be dominated by the NFL with Packers at Dolphins, Broncos at Rams and Buccaneers at Cardinals. Fans will tune in to watch Aaron Rodgers before seeing Russell Wilson with his new Broncos squad going up against his former division rival and defending Super Bowl champion Rams. Then the night will cap off the holiday with Tom Brad’s quad going up against Kyler Murray’s.
I almost see a production meeting where someone says, “We can’t play Sunday. That’s when the NBA plays its big games,” to which someone else in the meeting says, “So, we’ll just schedule big games. They can’t compete with us.”
New Year’s Day is usually for college football but because it too falls on a Sunday, the first day of 2023 will start with a packed NFL schedule, make it hard to get ratings for the Rose Bowl. Let’s hope for college football’s sake that the Rose Bowl will feature a solid matchup to at least be able to compete. Oh, by the way, right down the road from that game will be the battle of LA as the Chargers and Rams go head-to-head for the Sunday Night Football matchup. I will say, this will be one example of why it’s important to have DVR.
Actually, the entire NFL season is reason to have DVR as there are a ton of must-see games. The season will kick off on Thursday Night, Sept. 8 with Bills vs. Rams. That opening week will be capped off on Monday Night Football when Wilson returns to Seattle in his first game as Bronco. That’s definitely must-see TV. Other must-see matchups include Week 3’s Battle of the Bays when the Buccaneers play host to the Packers and a week later in another game involving the Bucs when they play host to the Chief on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs and Bills will go head-to-head Week 6, two weeks before the Packers and Bills go head-to-head. Rams vs. Bucs on Week 9’s slate is definitely a must-see, not only because it’s a playoff rematch but possibly an NFC Championship preview. The Cowboys will travel to Lambeau Week 10 and let’s just hope it doesn’t end with a Packers touchdown on a quarterback sneak. Thursday, Nov. 24 will be Thanksgiving when the Cowboys host the Giants. Week 14, we’ll get to see which Texas team is less pathetic as the Cowboys and Texans go at it for state bragging rights. Add Wee 15’s Packers-Rams matchup to the must-see list as well as the Broncos vs. Rams and Buccaneers vs. Cardinals a week later. The Broncos-Chiefs has potential to be a great one Week 17 and Week 18 is made up of divisional matchups which will be full of too many great games to list.
I know there are matchups I didn’t mention above and may have left off your team but I don’t want to make this column unnecessarily long. With all that being said though – the 2022-2023 season should be a great one and the NFL knows nothing will beat it.