Even though we still have three weeks of NFL postseason (I’m not including the Pro Bowl), by the looks of things, we’re in for a ride for the offseason.
I recently wrote about the NFL head coaching vacancies and the Philadelphia Eagles added to that by firing Doug Pederson.
That move seemed a bit sudden to me and obviously there were a lot of things happening behind closed doors but I can’t help but wonder if the organization already has its next guy in mind and perhaps that guy’s name is Lincoln Riley.
I’m not saying Riley takes the job in Philly but I doubt the front office would talk with Riley if Pederson still held the position. I can’t help but wonder if that was the Eagles way of rolling the dice on Riley and if that’s the case, it could also be their way of going all in on Jalen Hurts, who played for Riley at Oklahoma University.
That would beg the obvious question about Carson Wentz – where would he end up next season? Arguments can be made that Wentz is one of the best in the league when healthy but health concerns are what’s holding him back the most.
You know someone will be willing to give Wentz a shot. Will it be New England? Houston?
It’s not a given that Wentz won’t be in Philadelphia and it’s not even sure thing that the team will hand the keys to Hurts but there are several question marks surrounding the Eagles who play in a very weak NFC East.
It’s going to take a lot of work to clean up the problems in Houston. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is clearly unhappy and J.J. Watt has already said he’s not interested in playing for a rebuilding team. I wonder who the Texans can hire that would “reload” this season, rather than “rebuild” over the course of several seasons and keep Watson and Watt.
I can’t help but wonder why all the sudden Watson is as unhappy as he is and what has changed since he signed a four-year, $156 million extension last fall. It will be interesting to see if the Texans trade him and who they would get in return.
There’s a large list of factors that could make this offseason a fascinating one as there will be several big-named free agents, probably some blockbuster trades and we have yet to see what coaches will land where.
Buckle up because it’s going to be a ride.