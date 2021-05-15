Sundays just aren’t the same without the NFL.
Yeah I love baseball but we don’t pack our Sundays full of baseball the way we do with football in the fall. We may catch a baseball game or two each day and enjoy that game but once that’s over, that’s the sports fix for the day and I’m left wanting more.
This week, we got a small peak at just how good the upcoming NFL season could be when league released its schedule, on that consists of 17 games for each team, which makes things a little different for reasons other than just simply adding a game.
Typically it’s easy to figure out all opponents of a team based on where they finished the previous year. For example – the Cowboys finished third in the NFC East in 2020, so that means in 2021 they will play the other third place teams in the NFC (Cardinals and Vikings). Each division plays another division in its conference and a division outside its conference. This year, NFC East teams are matched up against the NFC South and the AFC West, putting them up against the Saints, Falcons, Buccaneers and Panthers as well as the Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos and Raiders and of course, each team faces its each divisional opponent twice, making up the complete 16-game schedule, so the one team on the Cowboys’ schedule that doesn’t look like it belongs is New England. The Cowboys will take on the Patriots on Oct. 17.
The year kicks off with that Cowboys-Buccaneers game on Thursday, Sept. 9. Not only am I anxiously awaiting that game as a Cowboys fan but as a fan of the game. It has storylines written all over it – the return of Dak Prescott, Tampa’s first game since winning the Super Bowl, etc. That week also features games such as Green Bay at New Orleans. The Saints will obviously be without Drew Brees and question marks surround whether or not Aaron Rodgers will still be a Packer but regardless of what developments take place, our eyes will be glued to the TV and quite frankly, I can’t wait.
There are several games on this year’s slate that have been dubbed, “revenge” games, and none bigger than that of Tom Brady’s return to New England. Week 7 will feature an interesting matchup between the Rams and Lions as the two quarterbacks who were traded for each other will go up against their former teams. That will certainly make for some intriguing football with added drama you can’t get just anywhere else.
J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins and their Arizona Cardinals will welcome their former team – the Houston Texans to town. Both those moves were questionable at best by Houston’s front office. For an organization that’s struggling, the Texans surely could have gotten something for Watt and the trade to shop Hopkins, well people have claimed there’s no such thing as a stupid question but nobody has ever claimed there’s no such thing as a stupid trade. The organization has no real organization right now but it’ll be interesting to watch the Watt and Hopkins play host to their former squad.
As I look over the schedule for the upcoming NFL season, one thing I can tell you is I’m so ready for some football.